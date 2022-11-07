7,566 election officials required for General Election

More than seven thousand elections officials are required for the 2022 General Election.

A total of 7,566 election officials are required for pre-poll and polling day throughout the country.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office has done training from last year and will be in contact with the recruited election officials.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now our teams are trying to get in touch with election officials and of course over the next few days, we will be getting in touch with all of them to confirm their availability, and then we will confirm people to polling places. I know that all ten thousand of them are trying to call us in one go, I urge you to have some understanding. We might not be able to get ten thousand calls in one call and that’s why we may have to do this over a period of a couple of weeks.”

2,666 will be working in the Central division, 2443 in the Western division, 1291 in the Eastern division, and 1166 in the Northern division.