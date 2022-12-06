57-year-old patient casts his vote in pre-poll

57-year-old Jacoro Mika cast his vote in the 2022 general election during pre-polling at the village of Baleyaganiga in Vaturova, Cakaudrove

An elderly man who suffered a stroke and has been partially immobile for more than a year has cast his vote in the 2022 general election during pre-polling at the village of Baleyaganiga in Vaturova, Cakaudrove today.

57-year-old Jacoro Mika cast his vote inside his home after elections officials brought the ballot papers and ballot box under the strict supervision of police officers and the watchful eyes of the Multinational Observer Group.

Speaking with a slurred speech, Mika says it’s important that Fijians exercise their right to vote as it will decide the next government that will lead us in the next four years.

He has thanked the Fijian Elections Office for enabling him to vote despite not being able to make it to the village hall where the pre-polling was happening.

98 Fijians from Baleyaganiga and the surrounding settlements were registered for pre-polling today.

Only 86 were able to cast their vote.