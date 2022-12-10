54,244 cast votes in pre-polling

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The preliminary pre-poll voter turnout stands at 69.63 percent with a total of 54, 244 Fijians having cast their votes.

77, 907 Fijians were registered to vote for pre-polling, meaning 23, 663 people did not vote at the 613 venues.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says these are preliminary figures as the tamper-evident envelopes signed off by the presiding officers will only be opened on counting night on December 14th.

Saneem says they are still concerned as the turnout is below 70 percent.



Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

He adds that of the 606, 092 voters who are registered to vote on December 14th, he says they want a turn-out of around 500,000.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Elections Office says the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has taken down a report which was classed as spreading misinformation by its journalist.

Saneem says the video has been taken down and there has been an apology published by ABC and this means the broadcaster can continue covering the election.