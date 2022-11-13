54 NFP nominations approved, one rejected

[File Photo]

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has rejected one candidate’s nomination made by the National Federation Party.

Saneem says this nomination from the NFP has been rejected due to failure to meet the requirements of the Electoral Act.

However, the SoE has approved the candidature of three more NFP candidates.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says the approval was granted following clarifications received from NFP which now brings the total number of approved candidates for the party to 54.

The SoE says this brings the total number of candidates approved for the 2022 General Election to 102.