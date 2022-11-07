50,000 new registrations during assistance period

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office says almost 50,000 Fijian voters registered during the period when the government was giving out assistance.

It, therefore, remains uncertain about whether these registered voters will vote in this General Election.

Speaking on FBC’s TV 4The Record show, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the voter list has expanded since, and more Fijians are expected to go to the polls on December 14th.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over 50,000 new registration have been recorded, this is because a lot of people registered during the COVID-19 relief assistance program because previously they were not registered to vote. However, due to the requirements of having an ID card for the purposes of the relief assistance program, a lot of people opted to get a voter card.”

Saneem also says not all new voters are the ones turning 18 following the last election.

“This meant that they are now on the roll and they are also entitled to vote, so we have over 50,000 people who are new voters, new registration, and they will be first-time voters.”

The Fijian Elections Office has 693,915 voters on its list eligible to vote in the December 14th election.

Meanwhile, the FEO 2018 Voters Survey Report revealed that there were 637,527 registered voters, but only 443,455 voted.