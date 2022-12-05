4624 police officers to pre-poll, all leave cancelled

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has cancelled all leave as it ramps up preparation for the 2022 General Election.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have been working closely with the Fijian Elections Office to train their officers to produce standard operating procedures and manuals for the General Election.

As pre-polling got underway today, the Police Commissioner confirms that over 4000 officers have been registered.

“The Fiji Police Force has a total of 4,624 registered for pre-poll. In addition to that, we have had 260 that have already cast their postal ballot. That was from various divisions, 88 in the Sothern division, 46 in the West, 34 in the East and 30 in the Northern division. That also included another 70 police officers that have been moved around due to internal postings and had moved away from their designated pre-poll stations. We also got them to do a postal ballot.”

Brigadier General Qiliho says police officers who have been registered to pre-poll started to cast their vote in Valelevu, Rakiraki, Northern and the Southern Division today.

He adds that on Thursday, 1263 officers will pre-poll at the Fiji Police Academy.

The Commissioner says they have also put in transportation plans to ensure that every officer registered for pre-polling cast their vote on the designated days.

He also confirms that 200 police officers have been deployed to rural and maritime areas for pre-polling.