272 candidate nominations approved

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [Source: Facebook/Fijian Elections Office]

The Fijian Elections Office has confirmed that it has approved a total of 272 candidates for the 2022 General Election as of 10pm.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says FijiFirst had nominated 55 candidates and all their nominations have been approved.

Saneem says the People’s Alliance nominated 55 candidates, but only 52 have been approved.

He says SODELPA nominated 53 candidates, but only 49 have been approved.

Saneem says the National Federation Party nominated 55 candidates and 54 have been approved.

He add the Fiji Labour Party nominated 44 candidates and 42 have been approved.

Saneem says All People’s Party nominated 14 candidates and 13 have been approved.

The New Generation Party’s all five nominated candidates have been approved.

Saneem says We Unite Fiji Party nominated 17 candidates and their submission is under process.

He says Unity Fiji has confirmed that it will be submitting its candidate nominations tomorrow.

Saneem adds two independent candidates have also been approved.

The SoE explains they are seeking information on some unapproved nominations.

“In terms of approved … nominated – for some parties, we have not rejected nominations but rather we have asked for further information from the party headquarters in relation to various verification that we have done and information that we have received.”

The candidate nomination period closes at midday tomorrow.