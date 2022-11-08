23 Voter Service Centres to open on Election Day

Voter service centres [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office says 23 voter service centres across the country will remain open on Election Day.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says these centres will assist voters who want to vote on the day but have misplaced or need a replacement voter card.

He says the centres will be open until 6 pm.

“The VSC’s open even on election day right up to 6 pm on election day. So on Election Day someone lost their cards and they want to get their card before they go to the polling station, you can go to our nearest voter service centre.”

Saneem says Fijians still holding on to the green voter card can also access any of their offices tomorrow.

The green voter card is expired and will not be allowed for any official use other than voting.