22 percent decrease in postal ballot applications

The Fijian Elections Office has received a total of 9, 916 postal ballot applications for the 2022 General Election.

This is a 22 percent decrease when compared to 2018, as there were 11, 227 postal ballot applications during the last election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says all postal voting packages will be dispatched from today so voters will start receiving them in the next few days.

Saneem also says overseas voters can also expect their tracking numbers soon.

“If your addresses were not proper or if it is returned because your address was not correct or your number was not correct – then we will have to get in touch with you somehow – so please stay tuned to your emails and respond to us in time, otherwise we will not be able to send your postal ballots if your address was not correct.”

In the 2018 General Election, 10, 315 people voted through postal ballots.