2022 Election Day gazetted as a public holiday

The 2022 Election Day on December 14th, 2022 has been gazetted as a public holiday.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations advises employers not to prevent workers from voting on Election Day.

The Ministry says arrangements are to be done by employers that will not affect their operations.

Article continues after advertisement

Whether it is early in the morning or later in the day, workers and employers must cast their votes before the closure of the polling venue.

The Ministry is also reminding employers whose workplaces will be in operation during Election Day that they are to pay their workers who are working on the day their public holiday pay, in accordance with section 67 of the Employment Relations Act 2017.