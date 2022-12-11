2013 Constitution maintains parliamentary sovereignty: Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

The 2013 Constitution places a lot of power in our Parliament, says Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

He says a lot of questions have been raised regarding the number of political parties that will be contesting the 2022 General Election however, he says these parties will only be able to get into Parliament if they receive the required number of votes.

Gavoka says this number will be ascertained after all eligible voters cast their votes on December 14.

“You can only get into Parliament through your political party, there is no other way. We made sure that we have a manifesto that met all the requirements of the Electoral Act 2014.”

Gavoka states that SODELPA has been operating for the past 20 years, and they are second to the National Federation Party in terms of longevity.

He adds that it is imperative for Fijians to occupy existing political space and to cast their vote on polling day.