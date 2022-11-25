1997 Constitution a hopeless document claims Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has described the abrogated 1997 Constitution as a useless document.

He claims that the Leader of The People’s Alliance, Sitiveni Rabuka, and also the National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad have been going around during this campaign period boasting about the content of the abolished Constitution.

He says this is because the 1997 Constitution was compiled by the late leader of NFP, Jai Ram Reddy and Rabuka.

“The 1997 Constitution promoted racial discrimination and this was evident then whenever a general election is held like the one that was done in 1997. About four lines are formed-one are for the indigenous Fijians, the second line was for Fijians of Indian descent, and one was for half-case. This depicts one thing, racial discrimination used to thrive then but this has now changed.”

Bainimarama claims that Rabuka has been trying to justify himself by stating that the removed document gave them the right then to lend the land at Momi and Denarau Island.

While addressing residents of Nakurukuru Village in Lami last night, Bainimarama also highlighted that political party leaders are now misleading Fijians by saying the government is struggling to pay off the national debt.

He claims that during campaign meetings, Fijians have been told that their children and grandchildren would be held accountable.

The government leader adds that Fiji’s national debt is well managed and even the FijiFirst party has been working to repay the debts that were accumulated by the governments before them and this includes the Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) and the Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewanivanua government.