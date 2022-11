19 more named by All Peoples Party

The All Peoples Party today announced a further 19 provisional candidates for the December 14 General Election.

These candidates were unveiled in Lovu, Lautoka this morning.

They include Laiakini Waqanisau, Siliveni Koroi, Mosese Waqanika, Joseva Turuva, Tuiloma Tawaivuna, Manoa Sefanaia, Ilaisa Tulele, Mitieli Loulou, Orisi Lutunaivalu, Peni Nagata, Sakeo Turaga, Leiene Nawaqaliva, Ropate Maiwiriwiri, Joeli Sauqaqa, Ratu Josaia Dawai, Sowani Vito, Joji Tuivaga, Apimeleki Lalavanua and Jone Lesi.

Last week the Lautoka-based party had announced 10 provisional candidates.

The party is still intending to have 55 candidates contest the election.