Staff at the Fijian Elections Office are on their toes as they are verifying and approving as many postal voting applications as they can.

32 days away from the General Election, Supervisor Mohammed Saneem says the team has so far received 1,827 applications.

He says FEO has approved 1,808 postal vote applications as of 3pm this afternoon.

Saneem is advising voters that postal vote applications will close on November 23rd.