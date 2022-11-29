Stable 15 years of leadership: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama at the party rally in Savusavu this morning.

FijiFirst Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says their 15 years of leadership show the level of trust the people of Fiji have in them.

Speaking at the party rally in Savusavu this morning, Bainimarama says their stable leadership speaks for itself as their service has reached places no other government has.

Bainimarama says other political parties are rallying to have them removed saying 15 years is too long and a change is needed but these parties offer nothing good in exchange.

He told the hundreds plus members of the public that showed up at Narain Park, they want to lead again for the next four years to continue and improve their service to the people.

Bainimarama says FijiFirst is the only party that will give the people a stable environment and stable leadership.

Also present at the rally are several FijiFirst candidates, including Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Premila Kumar, Semi Koroilavesau, Mosese Bulitavu, and Naisa Tuinaceva.