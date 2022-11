[Photo: Fijian Election Office]

Thirteen Fijians have so far voted in the 2022 General Election as applications for postal ballot closed at 5 pm today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says as of 3 pm today, his office had received 9017 applications and 5191 applications have been so far approved.

A total of 1163 postal ballot forms have been dispatched and out of this, 13 have voted.

Article continues after advertisement

The final figures will be released later tonight.