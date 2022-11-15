10 appeals, two objections for candidates

The Electoral Commission has received 10 appeals and two objections for the 342 candidates approved for the General Election.

Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand made the announcement with the approval of the Supervisor of Elections.

Nand says the appeal and objections are now closed.

“A decision will be relayed in due course.”

FBC News understands Unity Fiji was the last to file their appeal at 3.20pm together with their financial declarations.

Another political party, We Unite Fiji, came in after 4pm to file their appeal and was not on time.

According to the election calendar, the ball draw will be next once all the appeals and objections are finalized.