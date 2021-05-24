Fijian economy on path to recovery: Ali

Reserve Bank Governor, Ariff Ali says the domestic economy is on its path to recovery after two years of contractions.

The contractions were largely led by the tourism industry which came to a standstill because of COVID-19.

Ali says the recent announcement that Fiji is now open to all vaccinated travellers from any country together with the removal of the three-day

mandatory hotel stay, as well as the relaxation around travel requirements in New Zealand and Australia, is expected to boost arrivals in the coming months.

He adds feedback from industry stakeholders reveals that forward booking numbers from airlines and hotels already show a steep rise in tourism

demand from April onwards.

Ali highlights major sectoral performances are also upbeat as gold, timber and electricity production picked up in February.

Consumer spending is also picking up and is evident in higher domestic valued added tax collections, demand for electricity and spending on both new and second hand vehicles.

Ali says investment activity nonetheless, has remained subdued amidst a cautious environment given the upcoming elections, rising costs and global supply chain disruptions.