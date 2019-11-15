Fijian e-passport service now available in the USA

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Yogesh Karan says the e-passport service was rolled out in Washington DC in the United States last week.

Karan says trials were held without a hick up and now the service is up running for those Fijian nationals residing in and around the American capital.

He says there are now plans to take the e-passport service to another major American city as well as a number of other countries.

“San Francisco we’re planning to open our Trade Office, that will be in April and once it’s done, we’re going to simultaneously launch our E-Passport applications in San Francisco in the month of April, towards the end of April and next week we are doing Brussels, following that it will be Abu Dhabi and Japan.”

Karan says the e-passport service is instant and provides Fijians living abroad a service that is convenient, timely and cost effective.

The service is also available to Fijian nationals in Britain, Australia and New Zealand.