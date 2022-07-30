Fijian Drua jersey to be drawn at FBC birthday concert

Hundreds of people have registered to win an autographed, framed Swire Shipping Fijian Drua jersey at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 68th birthday celebration concert, which is underway at Albert Park in Suva.

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the concert, which features renowned local artists such as Ratu-Billy T & the Gang, One2Eight and Dolce Sounds Fiji is something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re trying to do something to give back to the community and now that we have come out of isolation and the pandemic is sort of going away, we thought the best way to celebrate with our audience is to bring everyone out and get them to enjoy lots of food, music and be with their families at the park, sit on mats, have a good time and enjoy themselves.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the winner for the Fijian Drua jersey will be drawn between 6pm and 7pm on the stage.

Only those who attended and registered at the concert are in line to win the jersey.