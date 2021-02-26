Fijian Diaspora in Canada provide assistance

The Fijian Diaspora in Canada will be contributing $40, 000 to the Prime Minister’s TC Yasa Relief Fund.

The money was collected during the Diaspora’s second fundraising drive.

Fiji’s Honorary Consul in Vancouver Bobby Naicker says they mobilised a team which volunteered during Christmas and New Year’s holidays to organise fundraising drives for the cyclone victims.

Article continues after advertisement

Naicker says such assistance “is a way of giving back to their homeland” and lending a helping hand to those affected

He also reaffirmed their support and commitment towards rebuilding the lives of the cyclone victims in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan thanked the Diaspora during a zoom meeting for their exemplified true Fijian spirit of showing love and care to those affected here at home.