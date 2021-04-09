Fijian community in Australia donates $15k

The Fijian diaspora in Sydney, Australia has contributed $15,000 towards the Fijian Government’s rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

This is following Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

The Fiji Day Celebrations Sydney group presented the cheque to Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia Luke Daunivalu.

President of the Fiji Day Organizing Committee, Allan Gock expressed their hope that the financial contribution would assist affected Fijians rebuild their lives.

Over the years, the Committee has contributed over $170,000 in support of charitable organizations in Fiji.