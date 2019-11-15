Fijian Commonwealth Veterans to fight for right to reside in the UK

An unprecedented group action is been taken against two departments of the United Kingdom government.

Representing eight men who are Fijian Nationals who served in the British Army, Vinita Templeton says they will be pursuing legal action which aims to set the record straight on the treatment of some non-British born Commonwealth Veterans who were discharged from the Army prior to March, 2014.

Templeton says these men’s immigration status was not only put into jeopardy as a result of the government agencies laxity but their future and that of their families have been severely affected.

“One is the declaration of historical injustice against Commonwealth Veterans particularly those who were discharged before March 2014 because that was the turning point at which time the Ministry of Defense and the Home Office changed their guidance documents ”

As a result of their immigration status been in limbo, a number of former British servicemen and women have had to go into hiding.

In partnership with the Commonwealth Neglected Veterans Group, the legal team is now also working to collect more evidence of other Commonwealth Veterans that may have gone through a similar scenario.

This matter is currently in the pre-action phase with the UK government expected to respond to these proceedings by March 14th.