Fijian businesses maximize opportunities to grow

It is encouraging to see local businesses are looking for every opportunity to grow says Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand Trade Commissioner, Glynis Miller.

Miller says they will continue to support small and medium businesses, especially in terms of export.

With more Fijian products entering the New Zealand market, Miller says they are also working to grow export in other Pacific Island countries.

“So looking at not only New Zealand but the Pacific. As Pacific Trade Invest and our association with PIFS gives us a rich insight into the complexities of doing business in the region but also opportunities, so we are able to speak with knowledge and experience on the region and of the region’s tradability and exportability.”

Miller adds they will continue to explore new investment opportunities to allow local businesses to grow.