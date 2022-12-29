Fijian British army vet granted to settle in the UK

[Source: Supplied]

A Fijian British army veteran who had a hearing loss after serving in Afghanistan has been allowed to return to the UK, in a case that gives hope to hundreds of other Commonwealth former soldiers.

36-year-old Ioane Koroiveibau has been granted the right to settle in the UK after he was encouraged by a campaign group – Commonwealth Neglected Veterans run by Esita Tuimanu.

Speaking to FBC News Tuimanu says this is brilliant news as this will allow them to campaign for other veterans.

[Source: Supplied]

Tuimanu says for Koroiveibau it’s indeed a breakthrough and they owe this much to him as he also assisted with the campaigns in 2019.

“We have arranged for him to live with someone in the UK, a friend of his who is also currently serving but he also has a job that he has already lined up for him by a company called Rile Security. It’s also run by a veteran who was with the Rifles Regiment.”

In 2015, Koroiveibau had given up on Britain when his immigration paperwork was lost after his discharge on medical grounds, his hearing loss caused by repeated exposure to gunfire on a dangerous tour in Helmand, Afghanistan.

Koroiveibau who currently lives in Lautoka is expected to leave for the UK tomorrow morning.

The British army actively recruits from Fiji and other Commonwealth members, with personnel from the Pacific country with close to 1,300.