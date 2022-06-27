Fijian boy watched as paramedics tried to save her mum’s life

Laisa Maraia Waka (Source: 1News)

An 11-year-old boy watched as paramedics fought to save the life of a woman who had been stabbed in New Zealand, not knowing it was his mother.

Fijian woman Laisa Maraia Waka, aged in her 50s, was walking along the footpath on Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch, when she was attacked by a stranger wielding a knife on Saturday.

She was metres from her home, where her son was waiting excitedly for her to return.

The boy did not witness the attack but saw the aftermath, not knowing the person fatally injured was his mother.

A 37-year-old man, whose name is suppressed, has been charged with Waka’s murder.

He had been in the care of mental health services prior to Saturday’s incident.

It is unclear what conditions he was subject to.

At a court hearing on Monday the alleged killer was remanded in custody until his next appearance on July 15.

Judge Mark Callaghan asked for a report under Section 38 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 to assess the man’s fitness to stand trial.

Waka moved to New Zealand from Fiji in 2018 for a better life.

She has four children, three of whom still live in Fiji.

Fijian community leader and parish member, Una Tikoi said people were angry the alleged killer was out in the community, given he was a “sick man”.

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]