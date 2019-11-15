Fijian-born British soldiers attempts rejected

Eight Fijian-born soldiers who served with the British army in Iraq and Afghanistan have been rejected in their initial attempt to seek a judicial review of the handling of their immigration claims.

According to the Guardian, a high court judge said the Commonwealth veterans were “out of time” but the veterans are able to demand a fuller oral hearing in December.

This is where they will make a final attempt to win the right to remain in the UK.

Article continues after advertisement

The British army actively recruits Fijians and those who serve more than four years have the right to remain in the UK if they can afford the application fees.

But the eight say that because of systemic administrative errors they were not properly informed of their rights when discharged.

Esita Tuimanu, from Commonwealth Neglected Veterans, says the eight were victims of “institutional discrimination” from the Home Office and Ministry of Defence and they would keep on fighting till the end.

The veterans and their lawyers say they intend to run a public campaign in the run-up to the final high court hearing, in the hope that ministers will allow them to remain in the UK without paying the usual application fees of £2,389 or over $6,000 per person.

Most of the eight claimants have not been named, but one, Taitusi Ratucaucau, is facing a £50,000 or $150,000 NHS bill after a brain tumour, with the hospital waiting to see if his immigration status is being resolved before levying any bill.

The final oral hearing is scheduled for December 1st.