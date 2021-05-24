Fijian appointed Dean at Otago University

Associate Professor Patrick Vakaoti, a Fijian sociologist has been appointed Dean or Manutaki of the University of Otago’s School of Māori, Pacific and Indigenous Studies.

Associate Professor Vakaoti, who moved to Otago in 2009, says the personal and professional milestone is underpinned by strong family, community and collegial support.

In reflecting on his journey here, Vakaoti acknowledged those who made it possible; my immediate and wider family, friends and colleagues.

He says becoming Manutaki/Dean is a humbling recognition of his service, teaching and scholarly contributions and achievements as a sociologist adding that he is excited about the future possibilities with colleagues at Te Tumu and the wider University community.

He highlighted that from a Fijian perspective, relationships or veiwekani are key to any interaction, whether with students or staff.

Vakaoti believes these and other cultural values like listening or vei rogorogoci and care or veikauwaitaki will help him navigate and perform the role.