Fijian 7s heroes score cash rewards

Our Fiji 7s heroes have been given cash rewards for their victory at the World Cup in Cape Town South Africa.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Chair, Humphrey Tawake who says the money has already been deposited in each players account.

However, Tawake says he is unable to reveal the amount as yet as this will be done by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during his official speech at the HFC Bank Stadium at Laucala Bay.

“Really grateful for government for coming on board to provide cash rewards for the players and the management. As we speak that amount has been deposited into their account about 15 minutes ago before they receive the official notification.”

Tawake says this is another great day for all of us being a small country as hundreds have joined the Fiji 7s team World Cup victory celebration.

Tawake says they are really grateful for the government who have come on board to provide cash rewards for the players.