Fiji50 Global Trade Expo wins 60 promising markets

Investment Fiji believes business is returning to some state of normalcy as more international investors are keen to engage with the local market.

This is despite initial forecasts that investment spending will fall to about 12.8 percent of GDP from around 20 percent in the preceding three years.

Chief Executive Craig Strong says the Fiji50 Global Trade Expo has lured 60 potential export market deals.

He adds the Expo has seen an upsurge of exporters keen to partake in this initiative, which Investment Fiji sees as a swift adaptation to the new normal.

“We are here to ensure the success of Fijian products globally. Especially at this time when we can’t get into our must-win markets, this is a really good opportunity to try and pull through some interest and connect our exporters with buyers.”

Strong says the expo has been presenting high-quality products that we can push into the global market.

“Over the past weeks, we’ve had a number of enquiries that have come out of Europe – India, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Australia, USA, China to name a few. Cosmetics has been a very popular enquiry for the show followed by primary industries, fashion and apparel, alcoholic beverages was quite a well-frequented side as well as our manufactured goods.”

The Expo will be on-going throughout this month and Investment Fiji will make it a yearly event to promote exporters and the Fijian brand.