Fiji50 celebrations are COVID-19 safe: Health Minister

Spotters from the Ministry of Health will strictly monitor activities on the ground on Fiji Day to ensure COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says spotters continue to work in their role irrespective of events and Fijians need to celebrate responsibly.

He says apart from following COVID-19 guidelines, people need to revel our 50th Independence in a safe manner.

Dr Waqainabete adds that all celebrations on the day have been approved and carefully assessed.

“I can assure us and assure the public at large that all the Fiji Government celebrations that will happen have had significant input from the Ministry of Health in the technical aspects in regards to COVID-19 and they have our blessings.”

He adds that teams from the Health Ministry are conducting risk assessments to ensure Fiji Day celebrations are safe to attend or host.

Dr Waqainabete says the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Management team has been discussing celebrations under the new normal.