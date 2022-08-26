'My Guide to voting' booklet launched

Diversity is essential to building a healthy, inclusive, and democratic society.

This was highlighted by USAID Deputy Chief of Mission Rebecca Owen while launching the ‘My Guide to voting’ booklet in Suva today.

Owen says the new MG2V booklet will raise more awareness and promote the effective participation of young women and girls in the community and political life.

“That MG2V booklet is an easy-to-read guide for young women with essential information about the importance of civic participation, their right to vote, the election processes, and the information they will need to participate fully in the political process.”

Forum Co convener Vilimaina Tamata says the idea of developing the booklet was initiated in 2014.

“The aim was then to develop a guide for young women designed by women to articulate and illustrate the impact of meaningful participation of young women in Fiji’s 2014 elections.”

The Fiji Young Women’s Forum held various dialogue sessions throughout the country and education, economic, health, environment, media, personal, community, and political aspects were some of the key issues highlighted in the booklet.

This booklet has been accomplished in collaboration with Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, UNSAID, and supported by the Australian Government through the WERISE Coalition.