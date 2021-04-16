Home

News

Fiji yet to achieve gender equality: Vuniwaqa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist
April 22, 2021 3:27 am

Women’s Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says Fiji is far from achieving gender equality despite taking stride steps to achieve it.

Speaking during the Gender, Masculinity and Non-Violence Training for Men and Boys, Vuniwaqa says climate change, gender pay gaps, gender-based violence and exploitation, the unequal care division of unpaid care and domestic work continue to become barricades.

Vuniwaqa says the impacts of COVID-19 in the country intensified these issues.



“The situation in Fiji is one of the worst in the world. The general effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are obviously threatening the progress we have made in terms of gender equality. In fact it could reverse the progress we have made in gender equality and women’s’ rights.”

Vuniwaqa added that women and girls must have equal rights and opportunity, and be able to live free from violence and discrimination.

The Health Minister applauded men who continue to support women in the fight against gender equality.

The five-day forum was designed to engage a cross-section of men and boys between the ages of 17 and 40 years.

