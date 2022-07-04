Fiji works towards ambitious targets

Fiji is well on its way to becoming cleaner and greener with plans to ramp up ocean sustainable plans.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will ban all single-use plastics and recycled PET bottles and deepening ocean literacy will be a mandatory objective within the national curriculum.

Bainimarama adds this will also be complemented by slashing carbon emissions of our domestic shipping sector by 40 percent.

He adds Fiji will also be able to achieve real-time surveillance of Fijian waters by 2025, following the mapping of 1.3 million square kilometres of Exclusive Economic Zone.

Participating at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, the Prime Minister says fisher-folks will have access to transport powered by sustainable propulsion by 2050.

He also reminded participants the Pacific at large will be traversed by green shipping fleets, lowering the energy intensity of global trade.

The aim is to ensure all fishing nets in Fijian waters are biodegradable, and the Fijian Government intends to create 100,000 new blue economy jobs, more than a tenth of our current population.