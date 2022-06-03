Fiji works to counter AMR threat

Fiji’s National Antimicrobial Resistance Committee is working on a new Action and Operational Plan to counter unrecognized threats.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says AMR is a complex issue and it requires action from multiple sectors and disciplines.

Dr Fong adds the United Nations predicts the total deaths from AMR reached a staggering 10 million per year.

He adds this statistics matches the number of death from all cancers combined.

“They are maintaining oversight over all other outbreaks in the world. This as we are trying to ensure we have definite protocols on how to monitor for those outbreaks and if they arrive in Fiji we have the ability to contain them.”

Dr Fong says AMR is closely related to our national priorities in building back better.

The WHO’s first global report on AMR surveillance published in 2014 found that resistance to common bacteria is reaching very high levels in hospitals and community setting with few effective treatment options.

Fiji was the first island country in the Pacific to respond to this call and established through Cabinet the National Antimicrobial Resistance Committee, a one Health task force to develop the National Antimicrobial Action Plan and Operational Plan.