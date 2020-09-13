Fiji working towards zero carbon emission by 2050

Fiji’s leading role in the Conference of Party 23 in Bonn, Germany in 2017 has benefited the country both directly and indirectly.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji’s Presidency in COP 23 has allowed the country access to climate finance.

Bainimarama says there is a need for us to fight aggressively against climate change.

“No small island developing states have been able to do what Fiji is doing. It is a historic achievement and we are grateful to the many governments and international financial institutions that provided the funds to support our presidency.”

The Prime Minister adds that an independent General Secretary has been appointed to manage the climate trust fund to allow for full transparency.

For COP 26, Bainimarama says he is looking forward to the midcentury mark of 2050, by which time humanity must achieve net zero-emission.