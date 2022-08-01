News

Fiji working on having DNA legislation

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

August 1, 2022 4:20 pm

The Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho states that he is really pushing for Fiji to have DNA legislation.

DNA can be used to identify criminals with incredible accuracy when biological evidence exists. DNA can also be used to clear suspects and exonerate persons mistakenly accused or convicted of crimes.

Speaking during his session at the Pacific Regional Law Conference in Nadi today, Qiliho says at the moment they have to work with current laws to be able to take people or suspects for DNA testing.

He stresses that Fiji really needs to have this legislation as bigger countries have had this for decades now.

“With our forensics lab acquiring that capability, we need to get that legislation. We have cases now where we want to get the DNA of the person but i’m not empowered to be able to compel that person to give it to me.”

According to Qiliho, this is where the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police network comes into play, which can provide assistance with Fiji regarding this crucial area.

