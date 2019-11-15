Home

News

Fiji withholds USP grant pending investigation

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 24, 2020 11:20 am

The Fijian government has ceased grant contributions to the University of the South Pacific effective immediately.

FBC News can confirm that Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has written to the USP advising them of the decision.

The Fijian government wants an independent investigation into allegations against USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Article continues after advertisement

More details soon.

