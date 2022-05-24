Fiji wins VETA Awards in Mumbai

[Source: Supplied]

Tourism Fiji has received South Pacific’s leading Island Destination Award at Versatile Travel Excellence Awards 2022, in Delhi, India.

The award was presented to Tourism Fiji Team India last week.

Versatile Media is an India-based B2B publishing house having expertise in the travel and tourism domain covering news from India and around the globe.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says Fiji has carved its niche in the Indian outbound market and is becoming increasingly popular not only amongst high-end honeymooners but small groups of families and friends as well.

Hill says while the focus remains on honeymooners and couples, Tourism Fiji is also enthusiastically investing in the development of the family and small platinum level incentive group segments.

He acknowledges the support provided by all Travel Trade partners in India and Fiji for their partnerships in the development of India’s outbound travel market to Fiji.

Hill adds they are looking forward to sharing more of why Fiji is where happiness finds you.