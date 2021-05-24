Fiji will focus on climate finance amongst other key issues

A government delegation led by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has left for Scotland today adamant on lobbying for climate financing at the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow.

Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there have been a lot of shortfalls from developed nations on their $100 Billion Pledge to support vulnerable countries.

Fiji has been echoing the voices of climate-vulnerable countries for larger nations to meet their financial commitments as climate change shows no signs of slowing down.

“That’s what we’ve been saying continuously is that the pledging needs to be done, the commitment needs to be met as you know countries like USA stepped out of the multilateral space. So this is why even some of the other countries there pledges have not come through, there’ probably three or four countries like Germany and a couple of the others that have actually stuck to their commitment.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they hope to have in-depth talks on securing concessional funding.

“For example ADB does not afford concessional financing to countries say like Cook Islands or Fiji etc because we are deemed to be middle income countries. However, we are extremely vulnerable to climate change and climatic events. That is one of the areas that we have been talking for example to UK etc where we hope to get some traction in that space.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are going with the aim of ensuring Fiji and other countries with low carbon footprints are heard and fairly compensated.