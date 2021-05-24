Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji will focus on climate finance amongst other key issues

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 26, 2021 4:36 pm

A government delegation led by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has left for Scotland today adamant on lobbying for climate financing at the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow.

Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there have been a lot of shortfalls from developed nations on their $100 Billion Pledge to support vulnerable countries.

Fiji has been echoing the voices of climate-vulnerable countries for larger nations to meet their financial commitments as climate change shows no signs of slowing down.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s what we’ve been saying continuously is that the pledging needs to be done, the commitment needs to be met as you know countries like USA stepped out of the multilateral space. So this is why even some of the other countries there pledges have not come through, there’ probably three or four countries like Germany and a couple of the others that have actually stuck to their commitment.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they hope to have in-depth talks on securing concessional funding.

“For example ADB does not afford concessional financing to countries say like Cook Islands or Fiji etc because we are deemed to be middle income countries. However, we are extremely vulnerable to climate change and climatic events. That is one of the areas that we have been talking for example to UK etc where we hope to get some traction in that space.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are going with the aim of ensuring Fiji and other countries with low carbon footprints are heard and fairly compensated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.