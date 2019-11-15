Fiji will continue to champion the battle against climate change

Fiji must continue to champion and demonstrate legitimate and evidence-based action in leading other vulnerable nation in the fight against climate change.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says while we cannot unilaterally control global climate change, we can influence the perception of it and the global response.

Sayed-Khaiyum says as Fiji nears the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on December 12th, it is critical that our message to the world is backed by action on domestic commitments.

On the eve of the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, we must encourage the world’s major economies to reflect on the trajectory of the last five years as well as the trends that have defined the last four decades.

The Attorney General adds that while many recognize climate change as a true crisis, few have put in place or enforced laws required to translate ambition into action.

“We must invite and design transformative change if we are to emerge whole and healthy from a protracted state of change that will continue to test our social, environmental, and economic resilience”.

Meanwhile, the second round of the National Climate Change Bill consultation has been launched and Fijians are encouraged to actively participate in the forming of the bill.

The government aims to table the Bill in Parliament by January next year.