Fiji will come out of dark period stronger than ever: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says while the Fijian economy has slowed down due to the effects of COVID-19, the country will come out of this dark period stronger than ever.

The Prime Minister highlighted that a lot has been sacrificed and hard decisions have been made, but these were necessary steps.

He made the comments while commissioned the Nayavu Community Police Post in Tailevu.

With the economy slowing down due to the pandemic and the society struggling for its health, the Prime Minister says it is up to the Government to be the locomotive that keeps us going.

“We are sacrificing a lot right now, but there are limits to how much I will ask my fellow citizens to sacrifice. We have established a curfew, and we ask our Police to enforce it, which they do. And we were forced to close the country to visitors. Both of those were hard decisions, but they were necessary. But building and creating jobs is also necessary, and we will move forward wherever we can. “

Bainimarama says rebuilding facilities and infrastructure are critical to stimulating economic growth.

“They provide good jobs for Fijians. They provide jobs for Fijians who do the building. They provide jobs for Fijians who supply building materials and services. And when those people get paid, they buy things they need. They buy food and clothing and school supplies and household good. And that creates more jobs and more income for Fijians. “

The Prime Minister opened the Nayavu Community Post which sustained structural damage during Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Extensive renovation has been carried out on the post.