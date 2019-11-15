Fiji welcomes new ILO director for the Pacific

Fiji is hopeful the new Director of the International Labour Organisation for the Pacific Island Countries will continue to work with Fiji.

As the Head of the ILO office Matin Karimli will be responsible for promoting social justice and decent work across the 22 countries in the Pacific.

The ILO has been instrumental in progressing the development agenda on labor reforms and social justice for Fiji, including the development of the Integrated Human Resource Development Program for Employment Promotion.

Technical assistances provided to Fiji includes the implementation of ILO instrument and ratification of the Violence and Harassment Convention 2019.

Through continuous collaboration with Fiji, the ILO and the Ministry of Employment and Industrial Relations will work towards the implementation of development goals aimed at eradicating forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking by 2030 and secure the prohibition and elimination of worst forms of Child Labour by 2025.

He made a courtesy call on the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan.

Karan congratulated Karimli on his appointment and welcomed the opportunity for continuous collaboration in progressing ILO’s work in Fiji.