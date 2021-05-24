Fiji welcomes draft text on phasing out fossil fuels

As the COP 26 summit nears an end, Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are optimistic that a deal to keep the 1.5C alive will be secured.

He says years of struggle and sacrifice led them to Glasgow in Scotland where they are now in the deciding moments of climate negotiations.

The COP26 deal now has a name: the Glasgow Climate Pact however it has not yet been agreed by all the nations at the summit.

Sayed-Khaiyum says some nations including Fiji may not be able to fully embrace all the outcomes of the potential deal.

However, he says they need to support the outcome of this conference overall through consensus because that is critically important.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while it has taken far too long and is riddled with caveats, Fiji welcomes the draft text calling for the phase-out of fossil fuels.

COP President Alok Sharma told the delegates that this is the moment of truth for our planet and reiterated that the summit which has already run a day overtime must end today.

The summit is seen as a key moment to try and keep temperature increases to 1.5C.