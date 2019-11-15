Home

Fiji welcomes disaster preparedness tools

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 4:10 pm
New tropical cyclone forecast outlook model.

Minister for Meteorological Service Jone Usamate says tools that can help Fiji prepare for any natural disaster is always welcomed.

This comes after the publishing of a new tropical cyclone forecast outlook model.

The model, developed by a team from the University of Newcastle will generate predictions on the number of tropical cyclones up to four months before the start of the season.

Usamate says the Fiji Meteorological Service has been using various kinds of models to be ready for cyclones, coastal inundation and other natural disasters.

Those sorts of models really help us to be ready and to do our planning to make sure we can be more resilient and we can handle the disasters when they do come.”

Newcastle University Scientist Dr Andrew Magee who led the team says the platform is available free of charge on their website, with a specific model for Fiji.

“At this stage, the model has been calibrated and tested for the Pacific region so we produced 12 outlooks for the region of which Fiji has its own model so that’s trained and tested for Fiji alone. But there is definitely scope to roll this out for other tropical cyclone impacted regions.”

Dr Magee stresses that it is important to note that the information they provide does not and should not replace the advice given by the Fiji Meteorological Service, however, it does offer another tool to assist with decision making in the months leading up to cyclone season.

 

