Fiji Water staff plant trees for Navala Village

Fiji Water employees have helped rebuild local forestry areas in Navala Village by planting 1,000 native trees.

The tree planting was made possible by ‘Project Wonderful’, a volunteer program run in partnership with the Fiji Ridge to Reef Program.

Fiji Water Projects Engineer Annjelyn Shalvina says more than 30 staff travelled from the Yaqara Plant to Navala Village for the tree planting exercise.

“It feels good to give back to them because in such a bad time due to COVID-19 and we are giving back to them. It is a great thing.”

For Navala’s 1,208 residents, the planting will help improve access to food and natural resources and has encouraged the village to think about continued sustainability.

Tropical Cyclone Winston hit them hard since most villagers lived in traditional thatched bures.

Due to resource constraints, about half of them now live in tin homes.

All 341 Yaqara plant employees from FIJI Water will take part in ‘Project Wonderful’ over the course of the year.