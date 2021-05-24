Fiji Water Foundation donates backpacks to thousands of students

The Fiji Water Foundation has donated over 67,000 backpacks to support students in their preparation for the 2022 school year.

Each backpack contains essential school supplies that are grade-level specific, including notebooks, rulers, pens, and books.

Fiji Water Foundation Director Kaitlyn Yates says the donation benefits over 45,000 primary school students and 22,000 secondary school students in the West whose families have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and recent flooding events.

“Reason, why we are focusing on those school districts, is because these districts are the hardest hit economically due to the impacts of COVID-19 but also due to the recent weather events from 2021 and 2022. “

Yates says the Fiji Water Foundation has purchased, packed, delivered, and distributed the essential back-to-school items to students located in the school districts of Ba-Tavua, Ra, and Lautoka-Yasawa.

The School Backpack initiative is just one way the Fiji Water Foundation provides education support and represents an ongoing commitment to improving the learning, growth, and development of children in Fiji.