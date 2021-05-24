Home

News

Fiji Water Foundation assists local charities

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 16, 2021 6:33 am
[Source: Supplied]

The FIJI Water Foundation’s annual employee giving program has provided $245,000 to 54 local charities this year.

The donation throughout Fiji is done with 100% employee participation.

Each year, employees of the FIJI Water Foundation’s partner companies which include FIJI Water, Williams & Goslings, Transam and NPT Agency, are given the opportunity to personally select charitable organisations in Fiji where the Foundation should donate money.

The initiative, called the Wonderful Giving program, has been particularly impactful on local charities who have suffered from reduced funding, lack of resources and hard times over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.


[Source: Supplied]

Foundation Manager, Marie Smith says she is proud to be part of an organisation that empowers its employees to give back to their local
communities.

A key organisation that was able to leverage the support of the program this year was Cure Kids Fiji.

The employees donated over $20,000 to fund vital services for children at risk of Rheumatic Heart Disease.

Other organizations were Dilkusha Home and the Fiji Cancer Society.

