Fiji wants answers over climate change snub

The US Embassy in Fiji says it does not comment on any private meetings.

This after US Embassy Charge de Affaires, Tony Greubel was called in for a special meeting at the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs yesterday to clarify why Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was not invited to a climate summit of 40 world leaders.

The Embassy in Fiji while replying to questions sent by FBC News says as the U.S. government reenters the global climate fight, President Joe Biden wanted to convene this summit early in his presidency.

Article continues after advertisement

It says this is to ensure close coordination with key players in the international community at the highest levels of government.

The Embassy says this summit is aimed at setting the world up for success on multiple fronts as we work to address the climate crisis, including emissions reductions, finance, innovation and job creation, and resilience and adaptation.

The full Summit will be live-streamed for public viewing.

The Embassy says the US welcome public statements from all governments in support of the Summit’s objective of enhancing global ambition on climate change.

The Summit is designed to increase the chances for meaningful outcomes on global climate action at the COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

When questioned if the US recognises the work that Fiji has done internationally fighting against climate change, the Embassy says the US appreciates Fiji’s leadership in this area.

The Fijian Prime Minister has been taking the lead role in ensuring the Pacific Island countries voices are heard in the fight against climate change.