Fiji vs France called off

The Flying Fijians opening Autumn Nations Cup match against France on Monday morning has been called off.

This is due to a spate of coronavirus cases among the national side.

Fiji confirmed another positive test on Wednesday after six cases last week forced the cancellation of a warm-up match against Portugal.

According to the BBC Organisers says there have been another four cases “affecting close contacts”.

Semi Radradra is one of those to have tested positive, his agent confirmed to the Bristol Post.

Fiji’s remaining three matches in the tournament could be at risk.

Six Nations Rugby chief executive Ben Morel said it was a difficult and disappointing decision, but it was the only possible outcome following the test results.

The Flying Fijians were scheduled to play France on Monday, then Italy next weekend and Scotland a week after.